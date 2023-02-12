Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 568,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $67,859,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

