Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 15,175 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $25,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Profile

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

