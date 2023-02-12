Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $65.04 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $65,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRP opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.