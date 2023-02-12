Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $54.42 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

