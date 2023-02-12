Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $44.61 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Eastman Chemical worth $44,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after buying an additional 192,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.