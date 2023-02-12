Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $38.95 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after acquiring an additional 229,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $185.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

