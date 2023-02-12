Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Restaurant Brands International worth $48,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

