Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 51,200 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.53% of Sun Life Financial worth $125,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.