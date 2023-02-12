Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 495,715 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,715 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $48,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

