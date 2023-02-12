Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 6,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

