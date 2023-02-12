Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

