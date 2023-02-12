KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts predict that KT will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KT by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

