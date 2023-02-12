KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of KT stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities research analysts predict that KT will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
