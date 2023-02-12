K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:SDF opened at €21.36 ($22.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €14.62 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($39.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.