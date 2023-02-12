Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.