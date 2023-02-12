Korea Investment CORP Purchases 704,781 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 4,297.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,781 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

