Korea Investment CORP Purchases 4,745 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

