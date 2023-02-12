Korea Investment CORP Has $32.86 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $32,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $151.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.92. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

