Korea Investment CORP Buys 30,655 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average is $135.66. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

