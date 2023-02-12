Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $40,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.