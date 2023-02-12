Konnect Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $25,707.02 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00426023 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.38 or 0.28220516 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

