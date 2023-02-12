Komodo Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and approximately $700,729.58 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00208472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00075943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

