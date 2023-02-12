Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.70 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.07 EPS.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Knowles Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,475,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.