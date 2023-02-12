Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.70 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.07 EPS.
NYSE:KN traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
