Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.68 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.07 EPS.

Knowles Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of KN stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,200. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knowles by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Knowles by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Knowles by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

