Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($80.65) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,196. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

