Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 4,810 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

LOW opened at $208.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.