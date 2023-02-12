Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,327 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $111.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

