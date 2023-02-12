Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

