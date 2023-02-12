Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after acquiring an additional 174,361 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $247.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

