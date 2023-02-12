Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 7,635 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,740 shares of company stock worth $7,107,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

