Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 35.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

KEX traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 228,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stephens upped their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.