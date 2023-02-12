Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGSPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.