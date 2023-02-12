Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Kforce worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,612 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 111,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $58.97 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $78.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.