Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at CSFB

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.98 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.18 and a 52-week high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.16.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

