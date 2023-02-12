Kadena Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Kadena has a market cap of $246.69 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00005117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00433180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,290.59 or 0.28694610 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,781,955 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.