Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after buying an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

