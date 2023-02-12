Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.60% of Skeena Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKE. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,800,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 458,073 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $5.57 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $432.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
