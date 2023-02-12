Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,037,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

