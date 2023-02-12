Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 36,610 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,610 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 764,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $73,961,000 after buying an additional 109,372 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,651,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $159,773,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 34,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.