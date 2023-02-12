Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $723.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $728.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,574 shares of company stock worth $34,178,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

