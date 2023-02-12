Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

AJG stock opened at $195.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,387 shares of company stock worth $7,324,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.