Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3,847.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,392 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,531 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE LPX opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.