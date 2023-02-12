JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $114.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.75.

PRU opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 837.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 232,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

