JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target to GBX 938

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 911 ($10.95) to GBX 938 ($11.28) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

LON:ATG opened at GBX 708 ($8.51) on Wednesday. Auction Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636 ($7.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,112 ($13.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £853.84 million and a PE ratio of 11,800.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 741.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 800.71.

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Suzanne Baxter bought 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £24,841.37 ($29,861.00).

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

