Joystick Price Tops $0.0970 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $44,015.43 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00221018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09379867 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,868.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

