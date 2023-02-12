Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.99 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $19.99 million and $47,529.77 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00220109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09700387 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,840.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

