Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.50.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

