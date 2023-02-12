Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,115,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

NCLH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 9,418,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,435,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,880. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

