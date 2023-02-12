Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

EEMS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. 11,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

