Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $35.36 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2,050.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 2,151,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,417. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

