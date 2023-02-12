JMP Securities Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $55.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 86.2% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

